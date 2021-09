Jameis Winston helped lead the New Orleans Saints to a dominant win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and he capped off the efficient performance with an inspiring quote. After he threw five touchdowns in his team’s 38-3 win, Winston was asked about the role the Saints’ defense and running game played. He said the team was simply prepared and then tried to recall something his trainer told him before the game. The quote hilariously slipped Winston’s mind, so he stuck with the “be prepared” mantra.

