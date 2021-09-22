CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Smooth Operators

By Kevin Cameron
cycleworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Spintron is a system for monitoring an engine’s valve motions by laser interferometry: While an electric motor spins the engine, an interferometer uses coherent monochromatic light from a laser, reflected from a mirror on the moving part, to count the number of light wavelengths it has moved. Laser light is used because it is all “in step” and has a single frequency. Two beams of light—one from the source and the other reflected from the mirror—are superimposed upon each other. As the mirror moves, the intensity of the superimposed beams varies from close to zero (when the two beams are 180 degrees out of step and consequently cancel each other) to a maximum (when the two beams are in phase). All the system has to do is digitally count up the cycles of light and dark as the valve moves, then multiply times the wavelength of the light being used, to know how far the tiny mirror on a part has moved in a given time.

www.cycleworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
cycleworld.com

Seeing Red

Cycle World reader “RedRadio” expressed interest in how the peak-rpm capability of motorcycle engines has risen so high. A big, slow-turning engine of 110ci/1,800cc giving peak power at 5,000 rpm, and a little 37-inch/600cc four revving to 15,000 arrive at similar horsepower by different routes. Understanding these two paths requires an appreciation of the factors limiting and permitting high-rpm operation.
CARS
cycleworld.com

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT First Look

Way back in June we brought the first technical details of a new sport-touring Suzuki that would join the lineup for 2022 as a sister to the updated GSX-S1000. Now that bike has been launched in Europe and the US as the GSX-S1000GT to replace the old GSX-S1000F. Suzuki has...
CARS
cycleworld.com

Honda Patents Hidden Camera Tech for Motorcycles

Honda might pride itself as a technology leader in motorcycling but the firm is currently lagging behind rivals in the fast-moving field of external sensors that feed onboard safety systems. But that won’t be the situation for long; we’ve already seen multiple patents showing the firm is developing front and rear radar systems, notably for the Gold Wing and Africa Twin, and now another patent has emerged revealing a potentially cheaper, simpler safety aid that could be used on a wider range of bikes.
BICYCLES
cycleworld.com

Motorcycle Function and Fashion

I have written before of how the functional features of 1950s–'60s dragbikes, taking root in the imaginations of spectators, took on a life of their own as the chopper. Dragbikes needed to be long and low, with lightweight brakeless front ends raked out for high-speed stability, their engine back against a wide rear tire, and fuel supplied by the smallest, lightest (peanut) gas tank at hand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valve Float#Hrc#Formula
cycleworld.com

2021 Kawasaki Z900RS/Café

Retro classic fever caught on big with the motorcycle industry in the latter half of the past decade, but no one has done it better than Kawasaki with its Z900RS and Z900 RSCafé models. It’s the best combination of old-school design and modern tech, with good, usable, everyday performance coupled...
CARS
cycleworld.com

Zongshen Cyclone RA9 V-twin Concept Revealed

Among the hordes of small-capacity machines unveiled at this year’s CIMAMotor show in China, the Cyclone RA9 stands out as a machine that might be closer to production than its concept looks suggest. Cyclone is the high-end brand of bike-making giant Zongshen, which is the Chinese partner of the Piaggio...
CARS
cycleworld.com

2022 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT First Ride Review

Yamaha’s reputable Tracer 9 GT has enjoyed a long run of success as a bang-for-the-buck sport-tourer since its inception back in 2015. The Tracer is the direct descendant of the Tracer 900 GT, and the FJ-09 before that, and it has always packed a versatile punch. It’s a street-focused machine, good for racking up triple-digit backroad miles, braving monotonous urban commutes, or enduring interstate long hauls, a true sport-touring specialist.
CARS
cycleworld.com

2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE

“Dude,” said Michael Gilbert, Cycle World’s road test editor. “This thing is a beast! Do your best to avoid complications with... The Law.”. That was my warning upon taking delivery of the 2021 Kawasaki supercharged Z H2 SE. I’d spent many years testing at CW, racing top superbikes and World Endurance machines, and helping to develop many streetbikes for Honda including the RC211V, so naturally I thought it couldn’t be that good.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
WETM

The most reliable new and used cars for 2021

Reliability is important when you’re selecting a vehicle. Even if you don’t plan on keeping your car until you can’t drive it anymore, it’s comforting to know that your vehicle could outlast other cars on the road. After all, the cars with the best long-term reliability remain on the road because their drivers can depend on them and don’t want to give them up.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

10 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs - Subaru Crosstrek And Forester Rank The Best

Check out the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid compact SUVs for 2021 and 2022 model year vehicles. The 2022 Subaru Forester and 2021 Subaru Crosstrek score number one and two best. With gas prices going up and averaging well over $3.00 per gallon and more than $4.00 in some states, car shoppers...
GAS PRICE
CNET

Here are the best SUVs under $35,000

New cars are expensive. New SUVs are even more expensive. Those are facts, but today, let's forget about the average new car price over $40,000 and focus on SUVs under $35,000. That simple fact is this is the best part of this list: These SUV picks don't cost an arm...
BUYING CARS
cycleworld.com

2021 Ural Gear Up Geo First Ride

My first pickup, acquired when I was just 16, was a single-cab 1971 Chevy C10. It was old, it was loud, but it always ran, no matter what. My dad had kept it around for taking junk to the dump and hauling whatever was too dirty or smelly to be around his nice truck, so it had multiple colors of primer and paint; overall I’d say it was an orangish camo. Despite the looks, the smell of unburned hydrocarbons mixed with burned oil that stuck to you after driving it, and the general weirdness, I loved it.
CARS
hackaday.com

Silky Smooth Resin Printer Timelapses Thanks To Machine Vision

The fascination of watching a 3D printer go through its paces does tend to wear off after you spent a few hours doing it, in which case those cool time-lapse videos come in handy. Trouble is they tend to look choppy and unpleasant unless the exposures are synchronized to the motion of the gantry. That’s easy enough to do on FDM printers, but resin printers are another thing altogether.
ELECTRONICS
cycleworld.com

How Much Power Does the 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE Make?

The 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE is an exercise of Team Green’s engineering capabilities. Combine a ripping literbike powerplant with a supercharger and sophisticated electronics and what you have is a naked bike worthy of a seriously good time. It’s powered by a 998cc DOHC inline-four engine and enhanced with...
CARS
Robb Report

Ares Design’s First Electric Road Bike Is Also the World’s Lightest

Ares Design wants to do for bicycles what it’s done for cars. The Italian firm has just unveiled its first fully electric bicycle, the Bici LE Super Lèggerà. It’s a gorgeous piece of engineering, just as you’d expect from the brand, but even more intriguing is the company’s claim that it’s the world’s lightest e-bike at just 19.8 pounds. E-bikes have surged in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic and it’s easy to see why—they’re a lot more powerful than a traditional two-wheeler. A bike equipped with an electric motor can reach its destination quicker and provide help during the more...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

6 SUVs With The Most Cargo Space

One of the best things about SUVs is that they have a lot of cargo space. This makes them perfect for people who need to transport large items or even passengers in their car. In this blog post, we will look at 6 different SUVs that have the most cargo space. Check on the list […] The post 6 SUVs With The Most Cargo Space appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
cycleworld.com

Benda Debuts 1,200 and 500 V-4 Engines

Over the years the V-4 engine has become totemic as a pinnacle of motorcycle powertrain design, so the idea of an upstart Chinese brand offering one seems unthinkable, but in 2022 Benda plans to introduce two such machines. As a brand, Benda has caused a stir over the last year...
CARS
cycleworld.com

New Voge 525R and 250RR Models on the Way

China’s massive motorcycle industry has well and truly woken up to the fact there’s a market outside its homeland and a number of new names have appeared on the international scene over the last few years as a result. Voge is one of them, and these are the firm’s next two new models.
CARS
cycleworld.com

Lynk & Co Enter the Motorcycle Market

Lynk & Co is a Chinese-Swedish car brand that builds Volvo-based machines, but more importantly, it aims to shake up the way people buy and use their cars. And now the firm has revealed the first motorcycle to bear its name, in the form of a Lynk & Co-branded version of Benelli’s latest TNT 600 model.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy