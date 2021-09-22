Smooth Operators

A Spintron is a system for monitoring an engine’s valve motions by laser interferometry: While an electric motor spins the engine, an interferometer uses coherent monochromatic light from a laser, reflected from a mirror on the moving part, to count the number of light wavelengths it has moved. Laser light is used because it is all “in step” and has a single frequency. Two beams of light—one from the source and the other reflected from the mirror—are superimposed upon each other. As the mirror moves, the intensity of the superimposed beams varies from close to zero (when the two beams are 180 degrees out of step and consequently cancel each other) to a maximum (when the two beams are in phase). All the system has to do is digitally count up the cycles of light and dark as the valve moves, then multiply times the wavelength of the light being used, to know how far the tiny mirror on a part has moved in a given time.