Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The Port of Houston, one of the largest in the United States, announced Thursday that it was the target of a cyberattack last month. "The Port of Houston Authority successfully defended itself against a cybersecurity attack in August," the port said in a brief statement. "Port Houston followed its Facilities Security Plan in doing so, as guided under the Maritime Transportation Security Act, and no operational data or systems were impacted as a result."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO