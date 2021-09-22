Fendi’s New Collection Is An Ode To Re-Emergence Style
Fendi's Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear, Kim Jones, knows what he likes. Or better yet, knows what his customers like. The neutral tones, soft pastel shades, and impeccable tailoring present in Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway collection were a smooth continuation of themes found in Jones’ last collection. (Back in February 2021, the British designer debuted his first ready-to-wear collection with the fashion house.) He is focused on creating luxe designs for women who are ready to embrace re-emergence fashion.www.thezoereport.com
