CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Fendi’s New Collection Is An Ode To Re-Emergence Style

thezoereport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFendi's Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear, Kim Jones, knows what he likes. Or better yet, knows what his customers like. The neutral tones, soft pastel shades, and impeccable tailoring present in Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway collection were a smooth continuation of themes found in Jones’ last collection. (Back in February 2021, the British designer debuted his first ready-to-wear collection with the fashion house.) He is focused on creating luxe designs for women who are ready to embrace re-emergence fashion.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Dua Lipa’s Cutout Bodysuit, Stretchy Yoga Pants & Wild Metallic Brogues Make a Case for Bold Style

Dua Lipa is proving that even sportswear may never go out of style. The “Physical” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her enjoying various moments of her day. For the ensemble, Dua Lipa broke out a monochromatic black look that incorporated a peek-a-boo bodysuit and flared stretch pants; she then accessorized the outfit with an oversized fuzzy leopard-print hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Shoe-wise, Lipa donned a unique pair of metallic Raf Simons brogues that gave the look an ultimate sporty edge for a nice contrast with the rest of...
YOGA
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Pat Cleveland
Person
Steven Meisel
Person
Bianca Jagger
Person
David Hockney
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Shape Magazine

Oprah and Podiatrists Both Love This Shoe Brand — and Its Massive Labor Day Sale Is Finally Here

This story originally appeared on People.com by Eva Thomas. There are lots of things on sale during Labor Day — pots, pans, clothing, vacuums, and, of course, shoes. While we're all for stocking up on affordable cookware, cleaning essentials, and clothes, there's something about snagging discounted shoes that really sparks joy unlike anything else. And right now, the biggest (and arguably best) footwear event of the holiday weekend is going down at Vionic. (Related: The Best Labor Day Weekend Beauty Sales to Start Shopping Now)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Designer#An Ode#British
Hypebae

Zoë Kravitz's Style and Her 5 Cool Girl Outfit Essentials

Arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz — and her effortlessly chic, impeccably dressed self — has grabbed the attention of social media recently as images of her and her rumored new boyfriend Channing Tatum began to circulate on the Internet. In the latest installment of our Celebrity Wardrobe Essentials series, we take a look at some of the actor’s best street style moments as well as her cool girl outfit essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Steps Out in Gray Monochromatic Look Paired With Silver Metallic Sandals for Date Night

Ciara went monochromatic and edgy for her latest look. The “1,2 Step” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that featured her and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, posing before date night. Outfit-wise, Ciara wore a monochromatic gray look that incorporated a light overcoat and a sleek turtleneck dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) For the shoes, Ciara wore a pair of silver metallic heels that elevated the look and add a little sophistication and refinement to the entire ensemble. Ciara’s essential style is considerably edgy, while also living on the comfortable side of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed. The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm. It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Shines in Metallic Floral Gown and Two-Tone Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz is serving fashion inspiration at the 78th Venice Film Festival. For her red carpet appearance, Cruz wore a striking Chanel metallic floral ballgown featuring lace details, a voluminous tulle skirt, and off-the-shoulder silhouette. The Spanish actress partnered her look with a glittering clutch, two-tone pumps encompassing ankle straps, black pointed toes, gray satin uppers and nearly four-inch heels. The actress’ shoe repertoire includes mostly Chanel peep-toe heels and open-toe sandals. Also, she tends to wear elegant looks from high-end designers such as Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace. Cruz has been a longtime ambassador of the brand Chanel and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Jordan's

Black lives matter's for the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

On Nov. 10, Dapper Dan will be honoured for the not-for-profit trade association's 2021 Fashion Awards, with Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award in New York City. With this honour, the Harlem haberdasher, and given name is Daniel Day; The 77-year-old iconic trendsetter is the first Black designer to receive this award and the first designer who receives the honour without ever having a solo fashion show.
hypebeast.com

Osprey's Heritage Collection Delivers Modernized Classic Pack Styles

Osprey, originating in 1974, is the brainchild of founder Mike Pfotenhauer, who created his first backpack incredibly at the age of 16 and simply did not look back. Almost 50 years later and the brand out of Santa Cruz, California is still recreating the classic styles and custom-fit packs Pfotenhauer once made out of his rental house retail shop. Now based in Southwest Colorado, Osprey has expanded its range to meet the high demands that have been drawn to the brand for its top-of-the-line product design and outdoor adventure material expertise. Few can deliver on form and function of these accessory styles like Osprey’s classic bags do and the addition of everyday features only elevates that demand.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Gear Patrol

16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Well, we're only one week removed from the official end to summer, but the season certainly feels well on its way out. It may swelter a few more times before fall arrives, at least here in the northeast, but we're looking ahead: big, long jackets, sporty watches, rain boots, and seasonal fragrances from Aesop.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy