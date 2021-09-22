NMAAHC Exhibit Spotlights Post-Civil War Visions of Freedom, Unmet Promises

As a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, Bernie Sanders made income inequality a central theme for his two campaigns and for good reason. Over the past few decades, a typical college graduate may have seen modest economic gains, but it is the wealthy individuals who consistently receive the greatest increase in income. In other words, “the 1 Percent” as Bernie Sanders likes to put it. As we view our socioeconomic hierarchy, it is true, the majority of Americans fall in either the middle or lower economic classes. It is also true that in a democracy, the majority rules. Majority rule is the principle where the greater number should exercise greater power. How can the “1 Percent” maintain their economic advantage in addition to obtaining the political advantage needed to shape government policies in their favor? If majority rules as it should, then the “99 Percent” should have the political advantage. In reality, too many Americans consistently vote against their own best interests. By succumbing to the politics of race and fear, many working-class whites without college degrees are literally handing over political power to the wealthy. Exploitation and the strategy of “Divide and Conquer” has awarded the numerical minority greater political influence which exceeds its small numbers.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO