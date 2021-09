CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews said he hopes to play in the regular-season opener, but the Chicago Blackhawks center will have to see how he progresses throughout training camp. "That's my goal, but I think I just have to keep being patient, and I think there are things you can learn as far as how I approach the game when you're not firing on all cylinders, and the conditioning is not quite there yet," Toews said Thursday, the first day of camp. "So I'm just chipping away at that and getting back into watching video and thinking the game. That's my plan. I'd love to (play in the opener), but the focus is on tomorrow for now."

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO