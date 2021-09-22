CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molly Shannon Joins Florence Pugh And Morgan Freeman in Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’ At MGM

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoauT_0c4f9mJh00

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Shannon is set to star opposite Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman in Zach Braff’s latest feature, A Good Person , produced by Killer Films, Elevation Films, Braff and Pugh.

The film follows Allison (Pugh), whose life falls apart after her involvement in a fatal accident. In the following years, it is the unlikely relationship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) that helps her inevitably live a life worth living. The project starts production this fall.

MGM is distributing in North American and international markets including Latin America, Scandinavia, Russia, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, among others.

Shannon can be seen in the second season of Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s The Other Two as well as Mike White’s acclaimed limited series The White Lotus . Last year, she was seen in the Academy Award-nominated film Promising Young Woman. She recently wrapped production on Spin Me Round, an indie comedy directed by Jeff Baena, and soon will begin production on the new Showtime series I Love This for You .

Shannon spent six seasons on Saturday Night Live , receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program. In 2013, She received her second Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Enlightened and again in 2018 for her portrayal of Val in NBC’s Will & Grace . In 2017, she was awarded the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the highly acclaimed drama Other People .

Shannon is represented by Framework, UTA and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

