EXO's Chanyeol has been cast for the military musical “The Meisa’s Song”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in May, the Korean army held open auditions to select the cast for the musical, 'The Meisa's Song: Us under the stars in a desert.'. After the auditions, 31 soldiers, including singer and actor Marine Kim Myung-soo, Army Corporal Jeong Dae-Hyun, and Army Private EXO member Park Chan-yeol were revealed to have been selected. In addition, famous musical actors Brad Little and Michael Lee were also included in the cast.

