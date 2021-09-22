AB6IX’s Jeon Woong and CEO Rhymer send Kim Donghyun coffee and meal trucks to support his drama filming and the messages are hilarious
AB6IX’s Instagram unexpectedly uploaded photos of meal and coffee trucks that were sent to support Kim Donghyun for his filming of the upcoming SBS drama “I’ll Be Your Night,” with cheeky images, graphics, and messages included. Kim Donghyun will take on the supporting role of GaOn, the maknae of the fictional band LUNA, who has an unpredictable personality and a secret in his past.www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0