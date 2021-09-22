CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

AB6IX’s Jeon Woong and CEO Rhymer send Kim Donghyun coffee and meal trucks to support his drama filming and the messages are hilarious

By whatisthisthing
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAB6IX’s Instagram unexpectedly uploaded photos of meal and coffee trucks that were sent to support Kim Donghyun for his filming of the upcoming SBS drama “I’ll Be Your Night,” with cheeky images, graphics, and messages included. Kim Donghyun will take on the supporting role of GaOn, the maknae of the fictional band LUNA, who has an unpredictable personality and a secret in his past.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

AB6IX's Jeon Woong charms in glasses in mood preview for 'MO' COMPLETE' comeback

AB6IX is continuing the countdown until their latest comeback!. On September 13 KST, the Brand New Music boy group unveiled a mood preview video for upcoming 2nd album 'MO' COMPLETE' featuring main vocalist Jeon Woong. In the clip, a cheerful melody plays in the background as the camera focuses on Jeon Woong participating in a concept photoshoot. His dark hair and round glasses give him a playful boy next door look as he poses with some playing cards.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: Kim Soo Hyun Must Fight To Prove His Innocence In 1st Teaser For New Drama With Cha Seung Won

Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won’s upcoming drama “One Ordinary Day” (previously known as “That Night”) has unveiled its first teaser!. A remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice,” “One Ordinary Day” will star Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo—while never asking him about the truth of what really happened that fateful night.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

Yoona on a Roll with Drama Big Mouth, Movies Miracle, Happy New Year and Confidential Assignment 2, and New Film Casting in 2 O’clock Date with Kim Sun Ho

K-netizens are calling the upcoming period the Era of Yoona. I don’t disagree because it’s rare to see a star with so many big projects on her plate. Yoona is currently filming the upcoming tvN drama Big Mouth (also referred to as Big Mouse) with Lee Jong Seok, she also has the ensemble movie Happy New Year that sounds like the K-version of Love, Actually mixed with Hotel Del Luna minus the fantasy elements, and also the releasing this week the 1980’s heartwarming period movie Miracle: Letters to the President with Park Jung Min and Lee Sung Min. On top of all that she just got cast yesterday in a rom-com movie slated for 2022 called 2 O’clock Date with Kim Sun Ho. To say she’s having a best year in life as an actress is an understatement but honestly she picked so well in the box office hit movie Exit and delivered a really solid action and comedic performance I’m so pleased with how far she’s improved and succeeded since her rather shaky acting debut back in 2007.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Jeon So Min leaves a warning message to her ex-boyfriend

Jeon So Min sent a warning message to her ex-boyfriend. On the September 19th episode of SBS's 'Running Man', the cast and guests had to guess the results of a poll of teenagers to 60 somethings asking who seemed most likely to avenge someone else hurting his/her feelings. The cast...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Luna
allkpop.com

Junsu, Dara & Minzy shed tears in preview for 'Golden Nugget' counseling show

Junsu, Dara, and Minzy shed tears in a preview for next week's episode of Channel A's 'Oh Eun Young's Golden Nugget Counseling Center'. In the teaser above, Dara and Minzy discuss their phobias, and when counselor Oh Eun Young acknowledges their struggle, the former 2NE1 members begin to cry. However, the exact phobias they suffer from are not revealed.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

FANATICS' Doah and Chiayi thank fans for their support following 'Girls Planet 999' elimination

FANATICS members Chiayi and Doah are greeting fans for the first time since their recent elimination from the Mnet audition program 'Girls Planet 999.'. On September 26 KST, both idols dropped their own videos where they thanked fans around their world for voting for them during their time on the program, ensuring that they will continue to work hard and show fans an even better side in the future.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ab6ix#Coffee#Ceo#Trucks#Sbs
allkpop.com

5 K-Pop idols who ruled K-Dramas in 2021

The first half of 2021 was an incredible time for K-Dramas, and the second half boasts of some interesting upcoming and ongoing titles too. A common trend among dramas this year so far has been the casting of idol actors. While many viewers express skepticism about idol actors, there is no doubt about the fact that they're powerhouses of talent.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' actress Jung Ho Yeon garners attention for her resemblance to ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki

Model turned actress Jung Ho Yeon is garnering attention for her visual resemblance to ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki. On September 24th, the popular Netflix show's actress caught netizens' eyes for her resemblance to the ENHYPEN member. With side-by-side comparisons of Jung Ho Yeon and Ni-Ki's pictures, many netizens shared their thoughts in the comments.
WORLD
allkpop.com

The first still of Seohyun and Lee Jun Young (U-KISS's Jun) in their upcoming Netflix film 'Love and Leashes' revealed

The first still of Seohyun and Lee Jun Young (U-KISS's Jun) in their upcoming Netflix film 'Love and Leashes' was revealed. On September 25th, the first still of the upcoming Netflix film 'Love and Leashes' was revealed. As previously reported, 'Love and Leashes' is based on the popular webtoon 'Moral Sense'. The movie tells the romance story between a man with unique tastes and a woman who discovers his secret.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Netizens LOL at former labelmates Baek Ye Rin & DAY6 member Young K's awkward moment of reunion on 'DAY6's Kiss the Radio'

Netizens laughed out loud at Baek Ye Rin and DAY6 member Young K's awkward moment of reunion. Baek Ye Rin, who is now a vocalist in the band The Volunteers, made a recent guest appearance on KBS Cool FM's radio show 'DAY6's Kiss the Radio'. Here, Baek Ye Rin happily greeted the radio DJ Young K, as they used to be labelmates before Baek Ye Rin announced her departure from JYP Entertainment back in September 2019. Baek Ye Rin soon announced her new independent label, Blue Vinyl, in November 2019. Baek Ye Rin was seen approaching Young K to give him a warm greeting hug, but Young K quickly gave Baek Ye Rin an awkward handshake instead.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

TWICE members continue to stun in latest concept photos for English single 'The Feels'

TWICE is getting closer and closer to the release of their first English single!. On September 26 KST, JYP Entertainment unveiled a fourth batch of concept photos promoting the girl group's upcoming English single "The Feels." In the images, the members sparkle and shine with sequins, glitter, and rhinestones incorporated into each one of their concept looks.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

ITZY slips into a charming digital world in official MV for 'Swipe'

ITZY has dropped the official MV for "Swipe". "Swipe" is a track from the girl group's latest album, 'Crazy In Love'. After unveiling the MV for the title track "LOCO", ITZY revealed this vibrant MV that fuses the digital realm as its main theme. The girls playfully blend in with the colorful and quirky designs in the MV's social media platforms.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

'SKY Castle's Lee Eugene shocks netizens with growth spurt in new photo with former castmate Oh Na Ra

On September 26 KST, 'SKY Castle' actress Oh Na Ra took to her personal Instagram account to share that she recently met up with her former castmate Lee Eugene, who played her son on the hit 2018 drama. In the post, she shared an image of the two actors standing side-by-side, with Eugene towering over her with his newly 184 cm (6'0) frame. She also added a photo of some bottled beverages he gifted her.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Male idols from HYBE who rocked long locks

K-Pop idols are known to try various concepts and styles. These idol group members go through multiple hairstyles throughout their promotions. Male idols are no exception. From changing their hair colors to trying out different haircuts, these male idols also go through various hairstyles. However, there is only a handful of male idols who grow out their hair long.
BEAUTY & FASHION
allkpop.com

Kwon Eun Bi listens to jams in 'Silver Rain' photo book teaser video

Kwon Eun Bi has dropped her teaser video for her 'Silver Rain' photo book. In the teaser, Kwon Eun Bi listens to jams as she floats away in her imagination, and fans get a better look at the concept for her photo book. 'Silver Rain' is the former IZ*ONE member's first ever photo book, and she's holding a special 1:1 live call fan event 'Twinkle Days' through 'Universe' on October 16 KST.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy