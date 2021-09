BTS' hit song "Butter" has swept the charts in countries throughout the globe. The song itself has been ingrained into the hearts of many worldwide and has since been an enormous source of hope for those struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that "Butter" has marinated with listeners for a while, we wonder- just how did "Butter" come to fruition in a time where we needed it most? Cue Jenna Andrews and Alex Bilo. With credits to songs like BTS "Dynamite" amongst other hits, these two songwriters embrace the anatomy of the song to create one of a kind singles that resonate with a global audience. allkpop had the chance to speak with these two ultra-talented "Butter" songwriters on their contribution to the hit single, their processes as a songwriter, how "Butter" came to be, and much more. Check out the interview below:

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO