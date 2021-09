While the track was still green, Romain Grosjean and Josef Newgarden had incidents at Turn 9 within two minutes of each other – the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver slid slightly long but reversed and continued, while the Penske driver locked up when his front wheels got airborne over a bump. His spin resulted in him merely kissing the tire wall, but when he tried to get going again, the car stalled. His restart required a red flag.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO