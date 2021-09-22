Jeff Hafley takes shot at Eli Drinkwitz over comments about playing Boston College
Boston College coach Jeff Hafley is not impressed with remarks made by his Missouri counterpart about playing the Eagles on the road. Missouri will travel to play Boston College on Saturday, which Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz admitted was not his preference. On Tuesday, Drinkwitz said he'd rather play a regional game or a rivalry matchup, something that would be "a little bit more exciting for recruits to watch."
