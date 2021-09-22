Lady Devils Defeat Polk County Wolverines, 3-1

In their home matchup against the Polk County Wolverines, the Brevard Lady Devils came out victorious by a score of 3-1. The first set of the game didn't quite go Brevard's way. Despite some solid kills and defense by players like Ty Case and Abby Pace, Polk County took the lead early on and held it for some time. Brevard would make a couple of successful points before Polk would do the same, leaving the score at 7-4.