CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Healthcare professionals are important communicators for addressing climate change

By Wiley
Newswise
 4 days ago

An article published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health notes that medical and healthcare professionals are in a unique position to speak to patients and the broader community about the impact of climate change on health and wellbeing.The authors provide several recommendations for communicating climate change, noting that simple messages, repeated often, by trusted voices, are most effective.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy