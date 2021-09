The West Virginia Mountaineers are faced with a tall task on Saturday as they head into Norman, Oklahoma, to face the undefeated No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners. Since joining the Big 12, West Virginia (2-1) has never defeated Oklahoma (3-0) in Norman. The last time the Mountaineers made the trip to the Palace on the Prairie, they lost, 52-14, during Neal Brown’s first year as head coach in 2019.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO