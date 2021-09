STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Republican leaders on Staten Island rallied around one of their own Sunday at a campaign kickoff event for borough presidential candidate Vito Fossella. “Vito has always been a passionate, articulate advocate for the community we all love, Staten Island” said Lou Tobacco, who in 2019 took over as president and CEO of Monsignor Farrell High School. “Some have left [Staten Island], but not us…and Vito’s never left us.”

