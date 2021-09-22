Museum Volunteer Receives Certificate Of Appreciation

Last Wednesday, Veterans History Museum founder and curator Emmett Casciato honored museum volunteer Michael McCarthy with a certificate of appreciation. "Mike does so much for the museum that people never see," Casciato said. "He's arranged presentations for me in South Carolina, then traveled with me to help make them successful. He has written a book of the stories of Korean War veterans to be introduced on Veterans Day. He recruited the manager of Lowe's to be a member of our Board of Directors. He brought Boston author Andrew Biggio here for us. He's constantly calling me with ideas – ideas that he works to make into realities."