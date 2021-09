STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify two men sought for questioning in connection with a robbery targeting a child in Clifton. On Sept. 22, at 5:20 p.m., two unidentified individuals approached a 9-year-old boy in the vicinity of Osgood Avenue and Stage Lane while he was riding his bicycle. The individuals punched the victim in his head and ordered him off his bike, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public information.

