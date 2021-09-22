CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Reston Home Insider: The Dangers of Overpricing Your Home

By RestonNow.com Sponsor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in a seller’s market. We’ve all heard it from our friends and seen it on the news. However, I’ve been on showings with buyer clients recently and noticed some sellers are getting too aggressive with their pricing. We’ve seen marked-up walls, dirty floors/carpet, lots of clutter — even holes in countertops! When buyers are touring these homes, they’re either completely turned off or they’re mentally deducting money from the list price.

