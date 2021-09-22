8 DFW-based airline employees sue United over vaccine mandates
Eight United Airlines employees based at DFW International Airport are suing the carrier over its vaccine mandate program, the most aggressive in the aviation industry. The employees filed the lawsuit in a North Texas federal court Wednesday, saying that the Chicago-based airline is not taking into account their religious beliefs because CEO Scott Kirby said few personal or religious exemptions would be granted.www.dallasnews.com
