MLB

Given greater opportunity, Anthony Alford has improved in September

By Mike Persak
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — The Pirates’ brass has said it time and again as this season has worn on: Players on their roster are going to have an opportunity to show what they can do. By that, they meant that at-bats would become available to players who hadn’t gotten a consistent run of playing time in the majors to this point. Outfielder Anthony Alford is a perfect example. The Pirates opted to release long-time right fielder Gregory Polanco at the end of August, opening up starts for Alford.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

