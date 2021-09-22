Given greater opportunity, Anthony Alford has improved in September

CINCINNATI — The Pirates’ brass has said it time and again as this season has worn on: Players on their roster are going to have an opportunity to show what they can do. By that, they meant that at-bats would become available to players who hadn’t gotten a consistent run of playing time in the majors to this point. Outfielder Anthony Alford is a perfect example. The Pirates opted to release long-time right fielder Gregory Polanco at the end of August, opening up starts for Alford.