Allegheny County officials say they’ll be ready with vaccine boosters

Allegheny County officials are confident that they’ll be ready to supply COVID-19 booster shots when given the go ahead from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “All of the vaccine providers in the county, of which there are many … are ready and able to give the vaccine,” county Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said during a press briefing Wednesday. “We’re all sort of gearing up, and we’ll be ready when given the signal to do so.”