Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady, Says Tapering of Bond Buying Coming ‘Soon'

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fed kept benchmark interest rates anchored near zero. Officials indicated they expect to begin reducing monthly asset purchases "soon," but did not say when. Economic projections pointed to slower overall growth this year but higher inflation than previously projected. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday held benchmark interest rates near...

CBS News

Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
Bond yields rip as Fed prepares to turn spigot on monetary stimulus

Longer-dated U.S. government bond yields jumped after the Federal Reserve signaled that it would likely start pulling back on its monetary stimulus in November. Since the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday afternoon, the yield on the U.S. 10-year (^TNX) climbed 10 basis points to as high as 1.41%, a figure not seen since July.
FOXBusiness

Stocks higher day after Fed signals a tapering could begin 'soon,' projects future interest rate hike

U.S. equity futures were trading higher one day after the Fed signaled a tapering could begin 'soon' as well as projecting an interest rate hike in 2022. The U.S. central bank indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. It also said it will likely begin slowing the pace of its monthly bond purchases "soon" if the economy keeps improving. The Fed's been buying the bonds throughout the pandemic to help keep long-term interest rates low.
Cheddar News

Markets Point Higher Following Federal Reserve Decision Not to Change Interest Rates

Steve Sosnick, the chief investment strategist at Interactive Brokers, joined Cheddar to discuss what Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on interest rates and tapering asset purchases may mean for the markets going forward. "Markets, I think, actually like the certainty of having the markets knowing what's going on," Sosnick said. "Which is a bit odd because it's the sort of news that should actually be distressing to investors considering how markets have gone up in a straight line since the Fed has been pumping in the type of liquidity that they have." He also talked about the pandemic's impact on the job market and expects part of the economy to struggle through the end of the year.
Coinspeaker

US Stock Futures Ride Higher as Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged

However, some believe that the stock futures rise and stagnant interest rates might spur the Federal Reserve to discontinue the ongoing stimulus checks. US stock index futures gained on Thursday’s early morning session after the Federal Reserve left benchmark interest rates unchanged. As part of its move, the central bank also indicated it would also allow stimulus policies to continue. In reaction, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) futures contract climbed by 105 points and now has a 340-point gain (1%) in its first positive session in five days. This also marks its best performing day since July 20.
cryptopotato.com

Federal Reserve Soon to Release Report on CBDC Launch, Says Jerome Powell

The Federal Reserve is considering whether to implement its own digital currency, which will be discussed in an upcoming crypto report. Jerome Powell – the active chair of the Federal Reserve – says they have begun studying whether to launch their own digital currency and will soon be releasing a paper on the matter.
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
WWLP 22News

Federal Reserve: Low mortgage rates likely to end soon

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Day brought over a number of local leaders to the Big E Thursday, among them was Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin. Secretary Galvin said because of Wednesday’s announcement from the federal reserve, the window to take advantage of these low mortgage rates will likely be closing in the next few months.
