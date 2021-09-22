CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Lehigh Hanson seals green message in packaged PLC

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources: Lehigh Hanson Inc., Irving, Texas; CP staff. EcoCemPLC portland limestone cement will arrive at big box and construction supply accounts next month in redesigned bags whose graphics emphasize the material’s key metric: A carbon dioxide emissions factor about 10 percent below that of ordinary portland cement. Evolved packaging dovetails an ongoing Lehigh Hanson commitment to carbon footprint reduction and offering sustainable options for packaged or bulk cementitious products.

