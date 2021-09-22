Lehigh Hanson seals green message in packaged PLC
Sources: Lehigh Hanson Inc., Irving, Texas; CP staff. EcoCemPLC portland limestone cement will arrive at big box and construction supply accounts next month in redesigned bags whose graphics emphasize the material’s key metric: A carbon dioxide emissions factor about 10 percent below that of ordinary portland cement. Evolved packaging dovetails an ongoing Lehigh Hanson commitment to carbon footprint reduction and offering sustainable options for packaged or bulk cementitious products.concreteproducts.com
