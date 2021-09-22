CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Northampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Brunswick County in south central Virginia Southwestern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 204 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrenceville, Brodnax, Brunswick, Alberta, Gasburg, Ebony, Barley, White Plains, Edgerton, Valentines, Prices Mill, Bowens Corner, Triplet, Meredithville, Ante, Cochran, Dolphin, Henrico, Vultare and Warfield. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

