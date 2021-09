The two men that stole a taxi at gunpoint in Ithaca last month and later abandoned it in Schuyler County have been arrested. 35-year old Joseph Esposito, of Ithaca, is accused of pointing a rifle at the driver of the cab and demanding the keys while in the parking lot of an Elmira Road convenience store. He and 41-year old Ronald Snyder, also of Ithaca, took off in the taxi, which was found hours later in Schuyler County.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO