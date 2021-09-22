CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far Cry 6 Proves Consoles Aren't Powerful Enough for Ray Tracing

By Jarred Walton
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
WCCFTech recently interviewed the lead programmer for Far Cry 6, discussing some of the graphical upgrades we'll see when the game launches on October 7. More importantly, it seems the next generation consoles won't be getting all the enhancements, specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X won't get ray tracing effects—or FidelityFX Super Resolution and CAS. There are good reasons to limit the consoles, but what it all boils down to is that the consoles simply aren't as powerful as PCs with the best graphics cards, and the visual improvements offered by ray tracing in particular aren't worth the loss in performance. Shocking, right?

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

