Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update. H1 2021 net revenue1 of €1.3 million and cash position of €36.5 million. September 27, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CETSophia Antipolis, FranceNicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today reported the financial results for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”) for the six months ending June 30, 2021 and provided an update on recent events as well as progress on key programs.First Half 2021 Financial HighlightsNet revenue1 for the first half of 2021 was €1.3 million (including €1.2 million in royalty revenue) versus €2.4 million (including €1.4 million in royalty revenue) for the first half of 2020. Operating expenses for the first half of 2021 were €13.3 million compared to €10.2 million for the first half of 2020.

