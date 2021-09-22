Watch: Toddler rescued by police after getting head stuck in railing

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police came to the rescue of a toddler after she got her head stuck between two bars of a rail last month, according to body camera video released Tuesday by police.

The video shows the incident happened at an apartment complex on Aug. 24.

“As kids, we’ve all done things that seem like a good idea at the time, but that we sometimes come to regret,” police said in a Facebook post about the incident. “That was the situation here where this adorable toddler was recently enjoying the day and her view, but accidentally got her head stuck in the railing.”

Sgt. Michael Marquez and Officer Jordan Kyle responded to the call, KDVR reported. Using a battering ram, the officers were able to pry open the bars and free the 3-year-old girl, according to the body camera video and KDVR.

Afterward, the girl’s mom can be seen crying and hugging her daughter as she thanked officers.

“Don’t ever do it again,” she tells her daughter. “Don’t stick your head through any bars.”

She told KDVR that she tried to stay calm during the incident, though she said, “I was quite scared. My stomach was in my throat.”

“The officers were amazing actually,” she told the news station. “They gave her stickers and a badge to make her feel special. I’m just really glad they were able to put us at so much ease, my daughter especially. I mean they were great with her.”

Marquez and Kyle told KDVR that they remained calm to keep from scaring the girl and to help relax her family.

“It just reminds you (that) what you’re doing is the right thing, reminds you why you got in the job,” Kyle told the news station. “With all the negativity and whatnot, just little calls like that give you a refresher, (they make) you happy for what you do. Helping out folks, getting the bad guy, helping out 2- to 3-year-olds with (their heads) stuck in fences. Every day is different.”

©2021 Cox Media Group