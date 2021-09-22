OC Business Owner Angela Mirabella Among Several Arrested In $6.1M Student Loan Scam
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An Orange County business owner has been arrested in a $6.1 million student loan debt relief scam. Angela Kathryn Mirabella, 47, was one of seven people indicted on a range of charges, including conspiracy to commit grand theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information in a scheme that prosecutors say netted more than $6 million from an estimated 19,000 victims nationwide, including 3,000 in California.losangeles.cbslocal.com
