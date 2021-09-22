Endowment to hold film festival fundraiser
The Columbia Falls High School Academic Endowment will host a live and virtual Wild and Scenic Film festival in Columbia Falls on Oct. 16. The new fundraising event will feature six films from the Wild and Scenic Film Festival lineup including films about living as your hero, free diving, hiking the Triple Crown, rock climbing and sailing an old boat off the coast of British Columbia. The diverse selection of short films offers entertainment for everyone and a chance to enjoy movie night in Columbia Falls.hungryhorsenews.com
