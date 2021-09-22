CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Gboard beta is now more Material You than ever before

By Will Sattelberg
androidpolice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published on Aug 6, 2021 and last updated on Sep 22, 2021. As we get closer to the official launch of Android 12, Google is updating more of its apps to support all of its new Material You themes. Gboard was one of the first to receive a makeover, with its fresh color scheme now available to anyone running the latest Android beta. However, it seems like the look isn't quite complete yet, as new Material You elements are on the way in an upcoming release.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best phones under $500 2021: iPhone SE, Galaxy A52 5G, Pixel and more

Top-end phones like Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pack in the best tech that can be found on a mobile phone. They offer amazing performance and a wide set of features, but they also come with sky-high prices to match. All of those specs could be seen as overkill, and many people don't need the newest processor or the newest camera.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

This app lets you tweak hidden settings and use custom themes in Gboard

Google’s Gboard is among the most popular keyboard apps for Android, and it been updated quite a lot over the years. Recently, the app gained the ability to use the colors generated by Android 12‘s “monet” theme engine to dynamically change the appearance of its UI elements. Despite this added customizability, power users may still find Gboard’s default theming options a bit inadequate. If you’re a modding enthusiast looking to spice up the look and feel of your keyboard, check out Rboard Theme Manager, an app that lets you use custom themes on the Gboard app and modify a plethora of hidden settings.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

CreatorUp Now Makes Purchasing and Producing Video Content Easier Than Ever

With the launch of its groundbreaking video marketplace, CreatorUp helps every organization create engaging videos, quickly and easily, so that they can educate their employees, build new audiences, engage with customers, and roll out new offerings. “The demand for video is stronger than ever and continuing to grow, but producing...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Beta#Design#Ui#Settings#Theme
testingcatalog.com

Google Phone app pushes Material You redesign to more Android users

This app is one of Google apps that received a wide Material You redesign rollout and should be available to many. Alike Gmail, on Android versions below 12 it got a slightly blue background colour and blue primary colours. The control layouts got wider and rounder at the same time.
CELL PHONES
androidpolice.com

A new Pixel foldable prototype is reportedly codenamed 'Jumbojack'

We've been hearing that Google is working on a folding phone for over two years now, and we're starting to see some evidence that it might just make it to a real device. Earlier today a leak indicated that an upcoming "bump" version of Android has code made specifically for foldables. Just a few hours later there's leaked news of a codename for a new Pixel device: "Jumbojack." That's different from the previously-leaked Google foldable, "Passport."
CELL PHONES
androidpolice.com

Listen up: Google Podcasts now has a Material You interface

It took Google a long time to include a podcast app on Android by default, eventually building one directly into its mobile search application. It's become surprisingly popular thanks to its ease of use and free accessibility, and it's about to look a whole lot better too. Fresh off of some changes to its core UI, Google Podcasts is next up for its Material You makeover, and it's looking pretty spiffy if we do say so ourselves.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
androidpolice.com

Chrome 94 introduces Material You interface and controversial idle detection (APK Download)

This story was originally published on Aug 27, 2021 and last updated on Sep 22, 2021. It may seem like Google has only just released Chrome 93 to the stable channel, but with the company's faster four-week release cycle, stable Chrome 94 is now already available for download. You can get it over at APK Mirror or wait until it rolls out to you on the Play Store. Even though only four weeks have passed, the new release packs quite a few interface updates and changes under the hood.
CELL PHONES
hospitalitynet.org

5 Use Cases for Messaging That Are More Important Than Ever

The path to “normal” from pre-pandemic operations seems just around the corner or eons away, depending on who you ask. Throughout 2020 and 2021, we’ve had the privilege of supporting more than 3,000 hospitality partners as their playbooks were upended. Working across service levels, brands, and geographies gave our team some insight into how successful teams are leveraging messaging to make their operations run smoothly.
TECHNOLOGY
androidpolice.com

Surface Duo 2

Microsoft has just revealed its new Surface Duo 2. Unlike last year's phone, this new model includes flagship-level specs, like a Snapdragon 888, 5G connectivity, and a triple-camera setup. Pre-orders are open now, with availability set for October 21st. Prices start at an eye-watering $1,500.
TECHNOLOGY
androidpolice.com

Hey Google, pay for gas — Android Auto is getting a whole new bag of tricks

Google has been ramping up its efforts to get people to stop driving with a wheel in one hand and a smartphone in the other. Many of the things in Google's driving experience are getting an upgrade, if not an entirely new interface, including the classic Android Auto, the phone-oriented Assistant driving mode, and even the upcoming Android Automotive.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Motorola moto G9 power review: A reliable phone with mind-blowing battery life

Motorola fills us with warm, techie emotions. We still consider the original Motorola razr to be the pinnacle of phone aesthetics. Smartphones might have revolutionised what we use our handsets for, and might still be developing at a rapid pace (foldable screens, anyone?), but throw us that flip phone, and we’ll be happy. For a few minutes of intense nostalgia, anyway.Unlike our tastes, the brand has moved into the modern world seamlessly, with a wide range of smartphones for most budgets. One that occupies the middle of the road is the moto G9 power, a sub-£200 smartphone with promising specs...
CELL PHONES
IndieWire

6 Retro Phone Cases to Buy for iPhone and Android

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Buying a phone case is a quick way to make sure your smart phone is protected from damage, but it also serves as a way to modify your electronics without purchasing a brand new device. And if you’ve scrolled through social media lately, then you’ve probably seen just how popular the retro aesthetic has become. From gaming consoles to vintage cameras and reboots of...
TV SHOWS
androidpolice.com

Google plans to bring Android's kernel closer to the Linux upstream

Google has spent nearly half a decade attempting to make it easier for OEMs to keep their devices updated, most notably with the introduction of Project Treble in 2017. The company has previously proposed efforts to bring Android closer to the Linux kernel, something it's finally attempting with the upcoming release of Android 12. At this week's Linux Plumbers Conference, Google laid out how it's planning to accomplish its lofty goal.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 are even cheaper than usual right now (brand-new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. There's no denying that Samsung's true wireless earbuds have been getting better and better since the hesitant early 2019 debut of the decidedly mediocre first-gen Galaxy Buds, but by far the best thing about the company's ever-expanding family of AirPods alternatives are the killer resulting deals and massive discounts you can so frequently claim nowadays.
ELECTRONICS
androidpolice.com

Leaks show the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will look a lot better than the Ultra

Are you disappointed with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design based on the leaked renders? Well here's something that might cheer you up. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ renders have also made their way to the internet, and they look substantially better than their Ultra sibling. The leaks come courtesy...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

UK adults are more impatient than ever before, poll reveals

The modern world has left nearly half of UK adults with a ‘want it now’ attitude – and almost two in five are ‘impatient’ in life. A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the things most likely to ignite our impatience, including slow walkers, public transport delays and having to wait for the internet to load.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy