Gboard beta is now more Material You than ever before

This story was originally published on Aug 6, 2021 and last updated on Sep 22, 2021. As we get closer to the official launch of Android 12, Google is updating more of its apps to support all of its new Material You themes. Gboard was one of the first to receive a makeover, with its fresh color scheme now available to anyone running the latest Android beta. However, it seems like the look isn't quite complete yet, as new Material You elements are on the way in an upcoming release.