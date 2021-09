Chubb (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Chubb only logged one limited practice prior to being inactive in Week 1 against the Giants. His availability earlier in the week bodes well for his chances to take the field for the first time this season against Jacksonville in Week 2. Chubb will look to get in at least one full practice to solidify his status in the coming days.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO