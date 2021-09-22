Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Texans vs. Panthers picks, predictions by expert on 30-18 roll

Matt Rhule was not very successful in his first season as an NFL head coach, as he guided the Carolina Panthers to a 5-11 record and third place in the NFC South in 2020. The highlight of the campaign was a three-game winning streak during which the team posted two of its three road victories. Rhule can match that run when the Panthers play their first road game of the 2021 NFL schedule against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Carolina has begun the year with wins over the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints at home and is seeking its first 3-0 start since opening the 2015 campaign with 14 consecutive victories.