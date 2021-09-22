CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okanogan County, WA

Obituary — Leonard Leroy Baylor

By Methow Valley News
Methow Valley News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard, who passed away on Sept. 14, 2021, was born in Blackwell, Oklahoma, on July 5, 1931, to Hattie and Clyde Baylor. They divorced when he was less than a year old. Then his mother took a job keeping house for Frank Garnet, a farmer who had lost his wife and had a 13 year-old son. Len liked the farm. He had a dog, and a pony that he later rode to Low Center School. He learned to fish and trap. He caught mink, silver muskrat, rabbits and other animals, and sold the pelts at the local feed store in Braman, Oklahoma. He also delivered the paper to a neighbor and earned 25 cents a week. This helped him buy his books and school clothing. His mother and Frank both taught him good work ethics. Walter, Frank’s son, was like an older brother. It was special to do things with Walter. Walter took him to Sunday School, and he accepted Christ as his Savior at the United Methodist Church in Braman, Oklahoma. When he was 14 years old, his mother bought a house in Braman, for taxes with the money she had earned from the cattle Frank had paid her with. He attended high school in Braman and lettered in basketball.

methowvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

New York faces a showdown this week over vaccine mandates in schools, courts and health care

(CNN) — Monday is the deadline for tens of thousands of New York workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Court orders, though, have thrown that deadline off for some. The vaccines were mandated by New York City for public school employees, by the state for health care workers and by the state's court system for its staff members after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Leroy#Hawaii#Low Center School#Sunday School#Braman#Powell Plumbing#The U S Army#Signal School#Pna#Pacific Northern Airlines#Boeing#The Ballard Hospital#Motto Guzzi#Care Net
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park

San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Seattle, WA
City
Yakima, WA
County
Okanogan County, WA
City
Carlton, WA
State
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Community Policy