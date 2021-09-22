Obituary — Leonard Leroy Baylor

Leonard, who passed away on Sept. 14, 2021, was born in Blackwell, Oklahoma, on July 5, 1931, to Hattie and Clyde Baylor. They divorced when he was less than a year old. Then his mother took a job keeping house for Frank Garnet, a farmer who had lost his wife and had a 13 year-old son. Len liked the farm. He had a dog, and a pony that he later rode to Low Center School. He learned to fish and trap. He caught mink, silver muskrat, rabbits and other animals, and sold the pelts at the local feed store in Braman, Oklahoma. He also delivered the paper to a neighbor and earned 25 cents a week. This helped him buy his books and school clothing. His mother and Frank both taught him good work ethics. Walter, Frank’s son, was like an older brother. It was special to do things with Walter. Walter took him to Sunday School, and he accepted Christ as his Savior at the United Methodist Church in Braman, Oklahoma. When he was 14 years old, his mother bought a house in Braman, for taxes with the money she had earned from the cattle Frank had paid her with. He attended high school in Braman and lettered in basketball.