Jeffrey Dean Goins, 58, of Cleveland, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. He was a member of Clingan Ridge Baptist Church. He played football for the Bradley Bears class of 1981. Jeff was a loving father, who worked hard to provide for his family. He was an accomplished bass player who loved playing music with his family. Above all, he loved his grandson, Reese, who was his pride and joy. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.