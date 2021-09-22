Fed signals easing of market supports could start in November, despite ongoing threat of delta variant

The taper is near. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank could begin scaling back its bond purchases as soon as November. That would mark the first big step from the Federal Reserve to rein in emergency pandemic support with the economy showing signs of continued recovery. In Kansas City, the decision on a concessions contract for the new airport terminal has been put in holding pattern. On Wednesday, officials delayed the contract process by a week. That follows pushback and calls for more transparency after a committee tabbed Canadian company Vantage Airport Group as the preferred bidder for a 15-year contract. Plus, early returns are suggesting a lukewarm response among unvaccinated Missourians to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery. Less than 15% of entrants to the lottery got their vaccine after the program’s announcement. Still, officials persist in their push to incentivize vaccination: St. Louis County is offering $150 in groceries and gas to residents who get fully vaccinated after this Saturday.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO