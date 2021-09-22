CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed signals easing of market supports could start in November, despite ongoing threat of delta variant

By Rachel Siegel
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflecting growing optimism for the economic recovery, the Federal Reserve’s top policymakers signaled on Wednesday that they will ease supports for markets in November if the economy progresses as expected, while also moving up expectations for a rate hike in 2022. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell also raised concerns...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Quarles
Washington Post

The Most Important Number of the Week Is $142 Trillion

If it’s true that the No. 1 rule in financial markets is, “Don’t fight the Federal Reserve,” then a very close second is, “Don’t bet against the U.S. consumer.” This week provided more evidence that Americans are in as good a position as ever to underpin the economy for years to come — with one crazy caveat.
RETAIL
Metro International

Fed’s Mester supports taper start in November, sees rate hike in 2022

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve should start reducing its support for the economy in November and could start raising interest rates by the end of next year should labor markets continue to improve as expected, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. The Fed promised to keep buying...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Confidence#Gross Domestic Product#Labor Market#The Federal Reserve#Federal Reserve Chair#Americans#Black And Hispanic#White
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

The Fed: Tapering Could Start In November

Open Market Committee also expects to raise federal funds rate a year earlier, in 2022. FOMC completes 2-day meeting, signals tapering of bond purchases could begin in November. Chairman says targets for tapering, including inflation and unemployment rates, have nearly been met. It wasn't a surprise, but it was still...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
newsbrig.com

Bond yields rip as Fed prepares to turn spigot on monetary stimulus

Longer-dated U.S. government bond yields jumped after the Federal Reserve signaled that it would likely start pulling back on its monetary stimulus in November. Since the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday afternoon, the yield on the U.S. 10-year (^TNX) climbed 10 basis points to as high as 1.41%, a figure not seen since July.
BUSINESS
WGAU

World shares advance after Fed signals it will ease support

World shares were mostly higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the U.S. economy later this year. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai and most other markets. U.S. futures were higher. Markets were closed in Tokyo for a holiday.
STOCKS
CBS News

Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
BUSINESS
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Fed signals start of taper; KCI concessions contract delayed

The taper is near. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank could begin scaling back its bond purchases as soon as November. That would mark the first big step from the Federal Reserve to rein in emergency pandemic support with the economy showing signs of continued recovery. In Kansas City, the decision on a concessions contract for the new airport terminal has been put in holding pattern. On Wednesday, officials delayed the contract process by a week. That follows pushback and calls for more transparency after a committee tabbed Canadian company Vantage Airport Group as the preferred bidder for a 15-year contract. Plus, early returns are suggesting a lukewarm response among unvaccinated Missourians to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery. Less than 15% of entrants to the lottery got their vaccine after the program’s announcement. Still, officials persist in their push to incentivize vaccination: St. Louis County is offering $150 in groceries and gas to residents who get fully vaccinated after this Saturday.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy