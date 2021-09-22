CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart Bathroom TV Sets

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SYLVOX Smart Waterproof TV is a connected entertainment solution for use in bathrooms to provide users with access to their favorite content when getting ready in the morning. The TV features a 32-inch size that boasts a Linux-based operating system to easily support a wide range of apps including...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
gadgetsin.com

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV bring you an enhanced entertainment experience with 4K resolution at up to 60fps. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is available in 3 sizes: 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches. With two included TV legs, the 4K smart TV stably stands on your TV stand, and optional Sanus universal tilting wall mount also allows you to securely keep it on the wall.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Comcast is working on a smart TV and voice remote that could release late this year

While Comcast is best known for its digital cable and internet services, it seems that the company will soon dip its toes into the world of smart TVs. As detailed in a report from Protocol, these two smart TVs would be under the XClass brand and it is reported that Comcast is teaming up with Hisense for the production of these televisions. It’s a good chance these will be for sale at Walmart, after reports came out discussing a partnership with the retail giant.
RETAIL
techacute.com

Amazon Introduces Own TV and Other Smart Devices

For many years, Amazon has been coming out with some outstanding ideas. From sticky note printers to pet trackers, the company has taken all its ideas to the next level to create a difference in our regular lives. Now, they have gone a bit further by announcing an all-new lineup of Fire TV devices which includes their first Amazon built-in TV.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Comcast smart TV launch is coming tips report

One of the biggest providers of cable television and Internet services in the entire country is Comcast. A new report claims that Comcast is getting ready to launch its own line of smart TVs in partnership with Hisense. Hisense is a Chinese company that currently offers smart TVs in the lower end of the price spectrum in the US at several retailers.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Benq GV30 portable smart projector with wireless casting and Android TV $599

Benq has introduced a new portable smart projector in the form of the GV30 offering a projection angle of 135°, autofocus and vertical keystone together with a resolution of 720p and 300 ANSI lumens with connectivity via USB-C and HDMI. The smart projector also includes Android TV and the ability to wirelessly cast. Equipped with Bluetooth speaker with extra-base the smart projector features 2.1 speakers for 270° sound output.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best 32-inch smart TV: small screens for any budget

It's easy to think size is everything, but the best 32-inch TVs take advantage of the smaller scale in ways you might not have considered. Many of us already have some of the best 4K TVs in our homes (and some lucky few among you might even have a cutting-edge 8K telly), but there's plenty of reasons to own a 32-inch TV as a secondary screen.
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

Comcast will soon launch smart TVs under its new XClass TV brand

Comcast is gearing up to launch its own smart TVs: The company has struck a partnership with Chinese TV manufacturer Hisense to sell two smart TV models under the XClass TV brand, Protocol has learned. A number of clues left online suggests that a launch is imminent. A Comcast spokesperson...
BUSINESS
whathifi.com

LG has a new River OS smart TV interface and it's full of ads

LG has a new TV operating system, and it could bring more ads to your viewing experience. River OS (spotted by flatpanelshd) was created by LG Ads Solutions, which sells ads for use on LG's TV interfaces. And it's coming to consumer TVs this year. For all intents and purposes,...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Get more than $1,000 savings on Samsung’s QLED Q70A Series smart TV

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of smart TVs for anyone interested in getting a massive new display for their home. Our best pick for the day is the 85-inch Samsung QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV that’s currently getting a 15 percent discount, meaning that you can save $502 off your purchase. This leaves this huge QLED smart TV available for $2,798. To get even better savings on your purchase, you must not forget to add promo code N98ZYWLPANIK at checkout. Entering this code will get you a $600 credit towards future Amazon.com purchases. This credit will arrive via email when your shipment is complete. In other words, you will end up getting $1,102 savings when you purchase this product.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Is Sky about to launch its own smart TV?

(Pocket-lint) - Sky will hold a major press conference on Thursday 7 October where it will launch something "magical". This is widely thought to be its Sky Q over broadband service - a way of accessing all Sky programming and channels, but without the need for a satellite. However, there could also be something else on the agenda too.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

6 things we want in a Sky Q smart TV

Broadcaster Sky already makes the best set top box and TV interface on the market, and sources now point to the company being on the verge of unveiling its own Sky smart TV too. Having dominated the paid-for satellite TV market in the UK and Europe for three decades, if...
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Save $1700 on the Brilliant Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021)

Samsung is running a promo week, offering discounts on several products, including its highly acclaimed 8K Smart TVs. The 2021 Samsung Neo 75-inch Class QN900A 8K TV is getting a $1700 discount, making this latest release a must-buy for those who have been eyeing this product. Neo enables edge-to-edge 8K...
ELECTRONICS
cepro.com

CI Goes Hollywood in ‘Smart Home Nation’ TV Show

I owe a big thank you to both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions for playing such a boring football game last night during Monday Night Football. It was such a yawn-fest that I started channel surfing and lo and behold came across the debut of “Smart Home Nation,” a brand-new TV show airing on the FYI network, which I admit I had never heard of and didn’t know I had on my Dish network.
TV & VIDEOS
TrendHunter.com

Full-Color Night Vision Cameras

The Wyze Cam Pan v2 indoor security camera is the latest version of the hardware model that will provide users with access to a range of functions. The camera starts off with full color night vision that will transform night scenes into brightly lit ones that are clearly visible when being recorded. The unit is paired with invisible infrared lights to not disturb pets, while the motion-tracking technology enables the lens to capture everything within a frame and outside of it as things shift.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Realme Band 2 and Realme smart TV Neo 2 launched in India

Realme hosted a launch event today to announce a handful of products. The company has not only introduced a couple of smartphones – Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i but has also added a new budget fitness tracker Realme Band 2 and a new smart TV – Realme Neo 2 to its repertoire.
YOGA

