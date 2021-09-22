Smart Bathroom TV Sets

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of smart TVs for anyone interested in getting a massive new display for their home. Our best pick for the day is the 85-inch Samsung QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV that’s currently getting a 15 percent discount, meaning that you can save $502 off your purchase. This leaves this huge QLED smart TV available for $2,798. To get even better savings on your purchase, you must not forget to add promo code N98ZYWLPANIK at checkout. Entering this code will get you a $600 credit towards future Amazon.com purchases. This credit will arrive via email when your shipment is complete. In other words, you will end up getting $1,102 savings when you purchase this product.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO