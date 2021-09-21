Economic fallout of 2021 deep freeze

In February the Midwest was gripped by a deep freeze from winter storm Yuri, resulting in electrical outages for many. The cost of the storm are still being sorted out. On this episode of the Kansas Reflector podcast, Allison Kite looks into the economic fallout from this winter’s deep freeze for Kansas residents who could be paying for just a few days of natural gas usage for years to come. Jim Zakoura, an attorney representing wholesale customers, talks about proceedings at the Kansas Corporation Commission.