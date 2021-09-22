Tax levy lowered for Northeast Community College

NORTHEAST, Neb. -- Northeast Community College has lowered its tax levy for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The property tax levy has decreased from 9.5 cents to 9.4 cents per $100 valuation for the 2021 fiscal year. They were able to shrink their tax levy after receiving an additional allocation for the college's dual enrollment. The college was also able to reduce the amount they are asking for their general fund after the completion of the student union building, Union 73.