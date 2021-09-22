CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats step up scrutiny of blank-check firms

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jvad_0c4f0BbT00

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and three other Senate Democrats on Wednesday sent letters to some of the most prolific SPAC dealmakers, voicing concerns over reports that SPAC insiders exploit regulatory loopholes at the expense of retail investors.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that raise funds through an initial public offering to take a private company public through a merger at a later date.

The lawmakers sought information on how investments in SPACs were solicited, how these executives were compensated and if such compensation was tied to the stock performance of the merged entity created out of a deal between a SPAC and a private firm.

“We seek information about your use of SPACs in order to understand what sort of Congressional or regulatory action may be necessary to better protect investors,” Senators Elizabeth Warren, Sherrod Brown, Tina Smith and Chris Van Hollen wrote in the letters.

The letters were sent to six SPAC investors, including Cantor Fitzgerald’s Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick, former Citigroup banker Michael Klein, casino mogul and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and veteran investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

The letters were also sent to David Hamamoto, who led the SPAC that merged with EV maker Lordstown Motors Corp, and former General Motors Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky.

The blank-check market, which saw dealmaking activity at a frenetic pace since last year, has somewhat fizzled out after coming under the scanner of regulators in the United States earlier this year.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also reviewing such acquisition vehicles, seeking clearer disclosures.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Tilman Fertitta
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Senate GOP pushes DOJ to roll back Trump oversight rule

Senate Republicans want the Justice Department to roll back Trump-era restrictions on congressional oversight criticized at the time as an attempt to insulate the Trump administration from Democratic investigators, Axios has learned. Why it matters: While some Republicans spoke out against the DOJ guidance at the time, it was mostly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Compensation#Spacs#Congressional#Citigroup#Houston Rockets#Ev#Lordstown Motors Corp
MarketWatch

The crypto industry could take tax fight all the way to the Supreme Court

The cryptocurrency community launched an all-out but ill-fated lobbying blitz to water down new proposed tax reporting rules that could be passed into law as early as next week, but now the industry is changing tacks and gearing up for a constitutional fight in the courts that could help redefine Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable government inquiries into Americans' financial lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marijuanamoment.net

House Officially Passes Defense Bill With Marijuana Banking Protections, But Key Senators May Block Path Ahead

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a large-scale defense spending bill that includes an amendment to shield banks that works with state-legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators. Now advocates and industry stakeholders are left wondering: what’s the fate of the reform in the Senate? And can it make it to the president’s desk?
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AOL Corp

Schumer, Pelosi announce revenue deal for Biden's social agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress announced a revenue deal on Thursday that they said would pay for President Joe Biden's social spending agenda, marking a major step forward in their effort to enact sweeping legislation. "The White House, the House and the Senate have reached...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Biden administration to send out shutdown guidance TODAY as Democrats scramble to pass stop gap spending measure and raise the debt ceiling as government funding runs out in one week

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget is due to release shutdown guidance Thursday - a week before the government shuts down if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill. OMB's spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told Punchbowl News that 'prudent management requires that the government plan for the possibility of a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 43

Turnpike's $104M in unpaid tolls draws senators' scrutiny

Pennsylvania senators have grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year. A hearing Wednesday by the Senate Transportation Committee was prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the debt-hobbled agency.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy