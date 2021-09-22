CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Voters To Biden: No Thanks, Joe

By Donna Martinez
@JohnLocke
@JohnLocke
 4 days ago
Joe Biden has big political problems. Why? Because Americans are watching his actions and policy choices, and more and more aren’t liking what they see. Poll after poll is showing Biden tanking. Whether it’s stunning disapproval numbers for the president in the key state of Iowa, the dizzying bipartisan rejection of his cut-and-run withdrawal from Afghanistan, or his eye-opening drop among likely North Carolina voters in Locke’s Civitas Poll, there is no spinning what’s happening.

@JohnLocke

@JohnLocke

Raleigh, NC
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/

