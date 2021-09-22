Black Voters To Biden: No Thanks, Joe
Joe Biden has big political problems. Why? Because Americans are watching his actions and policy choices, and more and more aren’t liking what they see. Poll after poll is showing Biden tanking. Whether it’s stunning disapproval numbers for the president in the key state of Iowa, the dizzying bipartisan rejection of his cut-and-run withdrawal from Afghanistan, or his eye-opening drop among likely North Carolina voters in Locke’s Civitas Poll, there is no spinning what’s happening.lockerroom.johnlocke.org
