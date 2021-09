Miranda Lambert will be celebrating her birthday once again at the CMA Awards as the 2021 broadcast falls on November 10th, Miranda’s 38th birthday. It’s not the first time Lambert has gotten a CMA Award on her birthday. She told us, “The CMA Awards have always been one of my favorite things about each November it usually falls on my birthday. And a lot of times I’ve gotten to take home a really cool birthday present in form of a CMA award.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO