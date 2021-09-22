CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Marco Rubio Introduces the NRIP Extension Act

By KEVIN DERBY
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6x3b_0c4ext0K00

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., brought out a proposal to extend the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) through the start of December.

Unless reauthorized, the NFIP will expire at the end of September.

Rubio introduced the “NFIP Extension Act” with the backing of fellow Republican U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, John Cornyn of Texas, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi.

“The legislation would ensure that the program – currently set to expire this month – does not experience a lapse in authorization, which would have potentially devastating consequences for real estate owners, renters, and businesses. With the U.S. House of Representatives expected to pass an NFIP extension tied to controversial, unrelated items, it is imperative the program not lapse,” Rubio’s office noted.

“The National Flood Insurance Program is critically important for Floridians,” Rubio said on Tuesday. “Florida, and other states across the nation, cannot afford the uncertainty that a lapse in coverage would cause. I urge my colleagues to swiftly pass this legislation, and I look forward to continuing to work toward bipartisan reforms to the program to ensure its affordability and sustainability.”

“With hurricane season already underway and catastrophic storms like Hurricane Harvey still fresh on our mind, I supported today’s effort,” Cornyn said. “It’s imperative that we guard against impending national disasters while continuing to hunt for reforms to this program.”

“Unfortunately, Iowans are no stranger to severe flooding. The National Flood Insurance Program is a critical piece of the puzzle when responding to flooding and the disastrous aftermath,” Grassley said. “It’s very important that this program remains in place so coverage remains for disasters and real estate transactions can continue.”

“I support this effort to ensure NFIP policyholders in Mississippi and around the nation are not left high and dry while we try to work out a more extensive reauthorization of this program,” Hyde-Smith said. “As I’ve said before, it would be irresponsible for Congress to let this program lapse.”

“People in Louisiana need the National Flood Insurance Program to be there for them after a disaster,” Cassidy said. “Ida has shown us that we need to make sure NFIP is affordable to homeowners, accountable to taxpayers, and sustainable.”

Rubio’s bill was read for the first time but not assigned to a committee on Tuesday. So far, there is no companion measure in the U.S. House.

Reach Kevin Derby at kevin.derby@floridadaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio blames Joe Biden for ‘luring’ Haitians to cross Mexican border

Many border crossers lived in third countries: Rubio. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is blasting President Joe Biden for “luring” Haitians to the Mexican border. “I feel terrible for these people,” Rubio contended Thursday on “Mornings with Maria Bartiromo,” “but Joe Biden is luring them here, and it’s wrong.”. Rubio was...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

On Rwanda, Marco Rubio fumbles terrorism

On Monday, a Rwandan court sentenced Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier made famous in 2004's Hotel Rwanda, to 25 years in prison on various terrorism charges. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, a member of both the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted , "Paul Rusesabagina, who saved 1,268 lives during the Rwandan genocide, was unjustly detained in #Rwanda, and has been found guilty in a sham trial. Senator Rubio demands that Paul be set free."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
floridapolitics.com

Joe Biden’s ‘incompetence’ latest Marco Rubio talking point

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio sees “incompetence” as the guiding principle in the Joe Biden White House, if a Monday night cable hit is any indication. During a segment on “Hannity,” Rubio used the word “incompetent” or “incompetence” on a recurrent basis to describe developments in a number of domestic and international theaters.
U.S. POLITICS
houmatimes.com

Cassidy, Rubio Introduce Bill to Extend National Flood Insurance Program

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), John Cornyn (R-TX), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) introduced the NFIP Extension Act of 2021 to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) through December 3, 2021. NFIP is currently set to expire at the end of this month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Chuck Grassley
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney Teaming Up Again on Parental Leave Proposal

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced plans to bring back the “New Parents Act.”. According to the senators’ offices, the bill “creates a voluntary option for paid parental leave by allowing new parents to use a portion of their Social Security after the birth or adoption of a child” and “provides parents the flexibility to use their benefits in a way that works best for their household by allowing parents to combine their leaves, or transfer them to one parent.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

CIA director allays Sen. Marco Rubio’s TikTok fears

CIA Director William Burns on Thursday eased Sen. Marco Rubio‘s fears that the spy agency would establish a presence on TikTok, a social media platform tied to the Chinese Communist Party. In a letter to the Florida senator, Mr. Burns thanked the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Nfip#Republican#Floridians#Iowans
News4Jax.com

Rubio, Warnock co-introduce bill to force HUD to inspect regularly for lead

After he says he witnessed lead poisoning firsthand, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says he is taking steps to force HUD to protect families living in taxpayer-funded housing. The Republican Florida Senator along with two co-sponsors -- Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty -- filed the bipartisan Keep Children and Families Safe From Lead Hazards bill Tuesday night.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio, Raphael Warnock team up to fight lead poisoning in HUD housing

The bipartisan effort also includes Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is reaching across the aisle in his continued effort to improve public housing conditions. The second-term Republican Senator from Florida teamed up on a bipartisan effort that includes Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, to eliminate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
floridapolitics.com

Val Demings blasts Marco Rubio for giving credence to anti-vaxxers

'If Senator Rubio had any backbone, he would call out these vaccine skeptics.'. In her first overt campaign attack on Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings bashed her likely 2022 opponent for supporting anti-vaccine talk show hosts and urged him to stop giving them credence. “Stop...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio: CIA Should Not Be Joining TikTok

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the vice-chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, sent a letter to Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns following reports the agency is open to joining TikTok, a Chinese-owned app that the Intelligence Community continues to warn of the significant risks it poses to Americans and their personal data.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy