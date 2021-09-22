CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Digging Roots, "Cut My Hair"

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Their Words: “‘Cut My Hair’ is a mishkiki (medicine) song about the Indian Residential School experience which is directly linked to genocide, colonialism, oppression, and the actions that this country is built upon. While our families were taken from their homes and sent to these horrible Canadian institutions, we were the last generation to not attend, but consequently suffer from over 100 years of generational effects. With the growing present findings of over 6,000 buried children at Residential Schools across Canada this song was written as an attempt to focus our energies in a positive and grounded direction. Where does one go when one’s people have suffered this much? It gets funnelled into belting out lyrics that feel meaningful and playing slide guitar until my bellbottoms quiver because the amplifier is cranked. We believe in the transformative power of music and its healing effects, this is our offering.” — Raven Kanatakta, Digging Roots.

JamBase

The Rolling Stones Share ‘Living In The Heart Of Love’ Video

The Rolling Stones unveiled an official music video for “Living In The Heart Of Love,” one of nine previously unreleased tracks that appears on upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe reissues of their 1981 album, Tattoo You. The reissues are due out through Polydor/Interscope/UMe on October 22. “Living In The Heart Of...
WATCH: Single Girl, Married Girl, "Wreck Cut Loose"

In Their Words: “I’ve always loved torch songs and big weepy ballads, especially country ones. ‘Wreck Cut Loose’ lets me belt and sing like the incomparable voices I grew up listening to and have tried to emulate countless times — Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Tammy Wynette, and Patsy Cline, but in a contemporary musical setting. We didn’t want to sound like an old country or pop vocal song, but the lineage should be obvious.
LISTEN: Fireside Collective, "And the Rain Came Down"

In Their Words: “A few years back, I was listening to a story on NPR about some of the intensifying storms that had been hitting the coastal regions of the Southeast. At one point, the host said ‘the rain came down, and the rain came down…’ and for some reason it stuck with me. I jotted it down in my notebook and started thinking of ways to use it in a song. It didn’t hit me until about a month into COVID, when there was still so much uncertainty and nobody really knew what was going to happen. It just so happened that I had recently begun reading the Old Testament from a historical/analytical perspective and the story of the Great Flood in Genesis seemed to resonate with our current times. I started thinking of the whole experience as a paradigm shifting event, much like the events of Genesis. There were so many parallels between the never-ending storms of Noah’s time and the sociopolitical events that took place during the first few months of the pandemic.
#Canada #Digging Roots #Indian #Canadian #Residential Schools
WATCH: Jackson+Sellers, "Hush" (Yamaha x BGS Artist Sessions)

Label: ANTI- In Their Words: “I really loved [Aubrie Sellers’] voice and asked if she’d be interested in doing a co-write / duet. I wasn’t expecting a response but moments after I sent the message she responded with she’d love to. I knew the song would benefit from heavy female vocal harmonies, but working with Aubrie was such a boost. Collaborating with someone who’s so energetically strong, it gives you even more creativity and license to explore.” — Jade Jackson.
WATCH: The Connells, "Stars"

In Their Words: “I find the lyrics to be the hardest aspect of songwriting, which is why it is not uncommon for me to come up with the basic idea for a song well before the lyrics are finalized — months and months in some cases. That’s the way it went with ‘Stars.’ It is the tongue-in-cheek lament of someone who feels as though the stars are aligned against him, and who is asking ‘When it’s over, tell me….’ There’s been a lot going on in the world — global pandemic, political turmoil, global warming — that make the ‘When it’s over, tell me’ refrain a bit more resonant.” — Mike Connell, The Connells.
GoldDerby

Coldplay joins the BTS ‘Universe’: What do you think of their cosmic collab? [LISTEN]

BTS are one of the most popular bands on Earth right now, so it’s no surprise that every musician on the planet — or maybe even the cosmos — would jump at the chance to work with them. Joining that list of collaborators now is the British rock group Coldplay. Watch the lyric video for their duet “My Universe” above. “My Universe” was written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin, Oscar Holter, Bill Rahko, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and none other than Max Martin, the Swedish musical mastermind behind hits ranging from Britney Spears‘s “Baby One More Time” to...
Guitar Player

Hear Black Sabbath Cover "Smoke on the Water"

Black Sabbath may have ended their career with (sans drummer Bill Ward) their best-known, classic lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, electric guitar riff-master Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 2017. In the decades prior, however, the heavy metal pioneers went through a lot of drastic lineup changes. Though the band's...
WATCH: Clinton Davis, "Curly Headed Woman"

In Their Words: “‘Curly Headed Woman’ is a rare version of one of the most common American folk songs: ‘The Hesitation Blues’ or ‘If the River Was Whisky’ as most people call it. My version is most directly inspired by a 1928 recording of Kentucky banjoist Dick Burnett and fiddler Leonard Rutherford. Their version contained some common folk lyrics — anyone with any exposure to folk and blues music has probably heard the line ‘If the river was whisky and I was a duck, I’d dive to the bottom and I’d never come up’ sung with a hedonistic, ‘let the good times roll’ kind of sentiment. But this version also held more unique lines about a curly-headed woman that had brought great pain and misfortune on the singer. And in that context, it occurred to me that the famous lyric about a river of whisky could also be a cry of pain. This thought became the center of my interpretation and my arrangement became a kind of dreamy balm. The video, shot on a beautiful spring day in an urban canyon of San Diego, features Erin Bower, who sang on the recording, and Aaron Brownwood.” — Clinton Davis.
How to Lift Your Hair's Roots After Sleeping on a Style

Have you ever gone to bed with damp hair or a fresh blowout only to find that, by morning, the roots at the back of your head are deflated, matted, or bent out of shape? It's a common beauty nuisance, but, luckily, one that can be fixed. Ahead, celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman shares his best tips for reviving flat roots after sleeping on a style.
BGS 5+5: Sideline

What was the first moment that you knew you wanted to be a band?. It wasn’t really a realization of “wanted to” as much as a realization that we “should be” a band. We had been playing a small handful of shows for a couple of years while still with other groups (hence the name “Sideline”). We started to see a style developing, as well as a demand from certain areas. We came to the realization that we were starting to develop a following, and we had to either commit to the new endeavor or back off. In mid-2013 we made the decision to go for it. We’ve been a full-time group ever since.
WATCH: Balsam Range, "Highway Side"

In Their Words: “‘Highway Side’ is one of my favorite songs on the new project both musically and lyrically. I think the video helps bring this great song to life. It also helps to fill a void we have all had in recent times with the lack of traveling and connecting with folks through live music. So jump on board with Balsam Range for a quick road trip!” — Buddy Melton, Balsam Range vocalist and fiddler.
LISTEN: Kris Gruen, "Pictures Of"

In Their Words: “My firstborn has started a list of her first choices for college. I’m gonna look past how stereotypical I sound and just say it… Feels like yesterday that I was swinging her to sleep in her detachable car seat and spinning her favorite episodic bedtime story, Stanley the Friendly Whale. I’ve written her songs, and into songs, in the past. One of them was about a deep nostalgia for her younger years, but ‘Pictures Of’ is a tribute to her maturation and readiness for the world. It’s a Woody Guthrie-esque declaration of belief in her courage and her right to be in love with the world, recognizing that we, her elders, spend hours every day filling her ears with reasons to fear it. ‘Pictures Of’ says, ‘Yes, be excited for and in love with the world! Regardless of our collective fear in the unknown, I can tell you want to be! And you’re right to be! And I’m glad you are!'” — Kris Gruen.
LISTEN: Jeremy Pinnell, "Goodbye L.A."

In Their Words: “Goodbye L.A. was a special situation. I was introduced to Jonathan Tyler through a mutual friend and I was a little nervous about making a record with Jonathan. But we took a leap of faith and and found out it was the best thing we could’ve done. The feeling of excitement was present in the studio. New songs, new ideas flowing in and then hearing the playback was such a positive experience. I’m excited for people to hear these songs we wrote mostly from being on the road and I hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. We’ve worked really hard to make this album. Long hours, hardly any pay, and many nights away from home make this album what it is.” — Jeremy Pinnell.
Billboard

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Debuts Terrifying New Mask at Band's First Show in Over a Year

Slipknot's appearance at Rocklahoma marked the rock band's first live show since performing at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, in February 2020. "Good to be back. Thank you, @rocklahoma," Slipknot captioned a photo on Instagram showing the skeleton-like mask. The annual three-day Rocklahoma launched Friday with other performances by Rob...
MUSIC

