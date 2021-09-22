CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Know her? Police searching for suspect in Hot Rods Diner shooting murder

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Hilmar, CA – On September 19, 2021, at approximately 7:15pm, The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Hot Rod’s Diner on Lander Avenue in Hilmar in regards to a shooting. When Deputies arrived on-scene they found 38-year-old Jasper Gray deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau was called to the scene and began a homicide investigation.

