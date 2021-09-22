CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auditions to be held for ‘Nutcracker’

Durango Herald
 4 days ago

Dance students ages 6-15 are invited to audition for roles in the State Street Ballet’s “Nutcracker” from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College. Dancers are asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes early for their audition time. Female dancers must have...

www.durangoherald.com

