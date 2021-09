The Student Senate at GVSU prepares to reinstate the annual Battle of the Valleys event since its hiatus in 2018. We talk to VP for PR Eldon Pearson. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO