Fun at The Big E’s Farm-A-Rama

Beginning Saturday, the Maxwell Pumpkin Farm hosts its Fall Days with its giant corn maze as the centerpiece. The event will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. This annual tradition has grown from a small 5-acre pumpkin patch to a vast 80-acre venue that hosts more than 30 events for families to enjoy. Annually, the farm attracts more than 60,000 visitors and was one of the few venues that was able to accommodate families when COVID-19 was at its peak last year due to the space it provides outside. More than 40,000 people still came to participate in last year’s fall festival, even with social-distancing guidelines.

