Fun at The Big E’s Farm-A-Rama

WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – Heading to The Big E? Make sure to check out the animals and interactive educational activities at Farm-A-Rama! Elena Hovagimian, ESE’s agriculture, education, IT, and retail sales mananger, filled us in on all the fun!

www.wwlp.com

