To say that "Titanfall" fans are passionate about the franchise would be an understatement. Although it's been nearly five years since the last proper entry in the series — not counting the mega-popular battle royale spinoff, "Apex Legends" — many gamers still hold out hope that they'll one day be able to return to the Frontier for more mech-smashing action. Unfortunately for those loyal fans, series developer Respawn Entertainment has remained cagey when it comes to the future of the franchise. Although fans have been disheartened by the lack of updates regarding the potential of a third mainline "Titanfall" game, more recent mixed messaging from Respawn has thrown the "Titanfall" community even further into chaotic confusion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO